Albers has yet to report to camp due to visa issues, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The Canadian lefty is part of a large group of players around the league who have been held up temporarily as they return to the country for camp. Assuming the delay gets sorted out within the next few days, he'll still have time to get up to speed by Opening Day, though he's only in camp as a non-roster invitee, so any lost time will hurt his chances of making his case for a roster spot.