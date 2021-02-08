Albers agreed Monday with the Twins on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The 35-year-old lefty owns a respectable 4.10 ERA in 120.2 career big-league innings, with a low 4.8 percent walk rate helping him keep runs off the board despite the fact that he's struck out just 15.1 percent of opposing batters. The last of those innings came in 2017, as he's spent the intervening years pitching for the Orix Buffaloes in Japan. He owns a rather similar 4.02 ERA in 266.1 NPB innings.