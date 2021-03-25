The Twins reassigned Albers to their minor-league camp Thursday.
Albers, who last appeared in the majors in 2017, was attempting to win a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen after agreeing to a minor-league contract in February following a three-year stint overseas. He'll likely report to Triple-A St. Paul to begin the 2021 campaign.
