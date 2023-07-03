Bechtold has been converted to a two-way player at Triple-A St. Paul and he will be used as a pitcher several days a week, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "He had the fastball, and we taught him a slider. The movement and velocity on the slider is exactly what we were looking for," said Saints pitching coach Pete Larson.

Bechtold reached 98 mph with his fastball during his first outing, the Pioneer Press reports. He's give up four runs in 1.2 innings in his first two appearances with two strikeouts and four walks. He's hitting .271 with seven home runs and a .818 OPS in 50 games as a batter. Bechtold's added versatility could help him make the major league roster, but he may need a full season as a pitcher before the Twins consider him for the bullpen.