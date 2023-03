Bechtold was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Bechtold reached Triple-A ball for the first time toward the end of last season, and he slashed .220/.324/.373 across 136 plate appearances while there. The 26-year-old infielder will likely return to Triple-A after going just 1-for-23 at the plate during spring training.