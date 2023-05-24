Cossetti was promoted to High-A Cedar Rapids from Low-A Fort Myers, TwinsDaily.com reports. He was hitting .330/.462/.607 with six home runs in 35 games at Fort Myers.

Cossetti wasn't seen as a top prospect as an 11th-round 2022 draft pick, but he's been a standout this season. At age 23, he's been a bit old for his competition, but he's shown every sign his breakout is legitimate. He's drawing walks (16.4% BB%) with few strikeouts (17.5% K%) and getting good reviews for his defense. He could advance rapidly if he continues this performance at High-A.