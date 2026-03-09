The Twins optioned Morris to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

Morris was one of nine players sent out of big-league camp in the Twins' latest round of roster cuts. Minnesota added the 24-year-old righty to the 40-man roster this offseason after he accrued a 4.09 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 89:28 K:BB across 94.2 innings with St. Paul in 2025. Morris will slot into a rotation spot with St. Paul to begin the upcoming season and could be in line to make his MLB debut at some point later this summer.