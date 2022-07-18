The Twins have selected Morris with the 114th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The 20-year-old right-hander made the jump from the Division II ranks to Texas Tech for the 2022 season and was able to find success at the higher level of competition. Morris showcased a four-pitch mix while working out of the Red Raiders rotation, with his low-80s slider grading out as his best offering. Due to some unorthodox mechanics, Morris could struggle to consistently throw strikes, and his lack of an overpowering fastball likely means he'll need to become more of a command artist to avoid trouble with hitters hammering his mistake pitches.