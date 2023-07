Morris was promoted from Low-A Fort Myers to High-A Cedar Rapids, TwinsDaily.com reports. Morris had a 2.59 ERA with a 51:11 K:BB ratio in 48.2 innings at Fort Myers.

Morris was the 114th overall pick in the 2022 draft from Texas Tech. He was a tad old for his level at age 21, so High-A will be a good test. He showed outstanding control at Low-A (2.1 BB/9) and allowed just two home runs.