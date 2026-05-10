Morris will serve as the Twins' starter for Sunday's series finale against the Guardians, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Despite tossing two-thirds of an inning during the Twins' 2-1 extra-innings win over the Guardians on Saturday, Morris will operate as Minnesota's starter for Sunday's contest in what will be a bullpen game. Since making his major-league debut April 12, Morris has posted a 4.96 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings.