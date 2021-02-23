Romine agreed Tuesday with the Twins on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

After letting Marwin Gonzalez and Ehire Adrianza walk in free agency this winter, the Twins were short on utility options, so Romine could get the chance to help fill the void if he impresses the coaching staff in spring training. While Romine likely won't be counted on to play regularly unless the Twins are without multiple everyday players over a prolonged stretch, he offers value off as a bench piece thanks to his switch-hitting and ability to play every position except pitcher and catcher