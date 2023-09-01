The Twins selected Stevenson's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Stevenson earned a promotion by putting up a .916 OPS with 16 homers and 44 steals with St. Paul. The 29-year-old can back up at all three outfield spots and is back in the majors for the first time since 2021.

More News