The Twins selected Stevenson's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Stevenson earned a promotion by putting up a .916 OPS with 16 homers and 44 steals with St. Paul. The 29-year-old can back up at all three outfield spots and is back in the majors for the first time since 2021.
