Vasquez (shoulder) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Vasquez wound up spending just eight days on the shelf with a left shoulder impingement. Prior to landing on the minor-league IL, the southpaw compiled a 6.48 ERA, 2.22 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB in 8.1 innings with Triple-A Rochester.

