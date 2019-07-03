Vasquez (shoulder) has allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three in 2.1 innings (two appearances) with Triple-A Rochester since his return from the 7-day injured list.

Shoulder trouble has pushed Vasquez to the IL twice already this season and he has struggled when active, posting a 6.35 ERA in 17 innings with the Twins' top minor-league affiliate. He made one appearance with the big club back in April after taking the hill for Minnesota on nine occasions last year. The lefty remains on the Twins' 40-man roster.