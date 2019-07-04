Vasquez was outrighted off the Twins' 40-man roster Thursday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw will remain with Triple-A Rochester. He recently missed several weeks with a shoulder injury and has struggled to get hitters out when active (6.35 ERA with Rochester). Control has always been a problem, but those issues have reached a new level this year, with Vasquez posting a 21.2 percent walk rate through 17 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories