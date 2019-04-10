Vasquez's contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The Twins' bullpen has been thinned out by injuries to Addison Reed (thumb), Matt Magill (shoulder), and Gabriel Moya (shoulder), which prompted them to call up Vasquez to fill in as a low-leverage reliever. The 25-year-old had a good spring and was impressive in his only relief appearance for Triple-A Rochester, striking out four in 1.1 innings without surrendering a run.

