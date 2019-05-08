Vasquez was placed on the 7-day IL at Triple-A Rochester with a left shoulder impingement, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Vasquez made one appearance in the majors this year, which was a disaster as he he allowed three runs without recording an out. He had one bad outing at Triple-A (5 ER allowed) but has given up one run in seven other appearances. His 14.4 K/9 at Triple-A suggests he could get another chance in the majors this season despite his 6.48 ERA.