Twins' Andrew Vasquez: Recalled from Triple-A
Vasquez was recalled from Triple-A Rochester, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Vasquez is an interesting late bloomer who has advanced rapidly this season. The 2015 32-round draft pick with a lower arm slot delivery rose from High-A Fort Myers to the majors by posting a 1.30 ERA with a 14.0 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9 across three levels. He may have limited upside as a lefty specialist, but he'll be an intriguing player to watch in September.
