Vasquez was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Vasquez looked sharp in five spring appearances, as he fanned seven hitters in five scoreless innings of work. The Twins have sent him to Triple-A for now, although he could certainly surface with the big-league club if the bullpen struggles at any point.

