Twins' Anibal Sanchez: Deal not guaranteed

Sanchez's one-year deal with the Twins is not guaranteed, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

With the signing, Sanchez goes on Minnesota's 40-man roster, but it sounds like the team can just cut bait without much of a financial hit if Sanchez fails to impress during spring training. The 33-year-old finished strong with Detroit last season, allowing three runs or fewer in each of his final four starts, but his overall body of work over the past few seasons leaves a lot to be desired. He will be in the mix for the final spot in the Twins' rotation.