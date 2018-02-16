Twins' Anibal Sanchez: Heads to Minnesota

Sanchez agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Twins on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Sanchez will have a chance to double his salary with incentives based on games started. The 33-year-old spent the last five years in Detroit and consistently struggled over the last couple seasons. In 2017, he posted a 6.41 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 105.1 innings. He was able to boost his strikeout rate to 8.9 K/9, but gave up an unsightly 2.2 HR/9. He started 17 games and also spent part of the year as a reliever, making 11 relief appearances at the beginning of the season. Sanchez will look to win a spot at the back end of the Twins' rotation this spring.