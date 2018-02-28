Twins' Anibal Sanchez: Looks sharp in spring debut

Sanchez threw two scoreless innings with a strikeout in his spring debut Tuesday.

Sanchez has a non-guaranteed contract and is trying to win the fifth starter role for the Twins. He's competing against Phil Hughes and Tyler Duffey for the role. Sanchez spent the last five-plus years in Detroit and consistently struggled over the last couple of seasons. In 2017, he posted a 6.41 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 105.1 innings. He was able to boost his strikeout rate to 8.9 K/9, but gave up an unsightly 2.2 HR/9.