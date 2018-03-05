Twins' Anibal Sanchez: Struggles in second spring outing

Sanchez gave up six runs on five hits, including a home-run, in two innings in Sunday's spring outing. He had four strikeouts and a walk.

Sanchez couldn't finish his third inning of work after giving up a three-run home run. Sanchez was inconsistent with his location in the strike zone as it didn't sound like an outing where he was just getting his work in. After two outings early in camp, it looks like a healthy Phil Hughes has an edge over Sanchez at the moment for the fifth starter competition. However, manager Paul Molitor is leaning toward not using a fifth starter in April.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-greinke.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0

    Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...

  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...