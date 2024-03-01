DeSclafani has been slowed in Twins' camp by right elbow soreness, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

DeSclafani felt some soreness following his second live batting practice session. While he's resumed long-toss and hopes to return to a mound in a few days, the setback is a troubling development given that he missed much of the 2023 campaign with a flexor issue. For what it's worth, trainer Nick Paparesta said Friday that DeSclafani still has time to be ready for Opening Day. The righty is competing with Louie Varland for the fifth spot in the rotation.