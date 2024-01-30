DeSclafani (elbow), Justin Topa, Gabriel Gonzalez and Darren Bowen were traded from the Mariners to the Twins on Monday in exchange for Jorge Polanco, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

DeSclafani's tenure in Seattle didn't last long, as the right-hander was dealt to the Mariners earlier in the month alongside Mitch Haniger in exchange for Robbie Ray. DeSclafani was limited to 19 starts in 2023 due to a right flexor strain, and while the hope is that he'll be ready for Opening Day, he's yet to get the all clear. Once healthy, he'll provide a veteran presence near the back end of Minnesota's starting rotation.