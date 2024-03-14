DeSclafani (elbow) got through another bullpen session without issue Thursday and his next step is to pitch in a minor-league game, Nick Nelson of Twins Daily reports.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli wasn't sure which day the minor-league appearance would take place, but it's imminent. DeSclafani has made nice progress since feeling soreness in his right elbow at the beginning of the month, but his availability for Opening Day remains very much in question. His primary competition for the fifth spot in the rotation, Louie Varland, has spun 11 scoreless innings with an 11:1 K:BB this spring.