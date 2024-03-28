DeSclafani (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list.

DeSclafani entered spring training as a front-runner for a back-end spot in the Minnesota rotation, but he didn't make any Grapefruit League appearances while the Twins eased him back after his 2023 campaign was cut short by a right elbow flexor strain. He then had a setback and is expected to miss much if not the entire 2024 season. However, there's been no official word on his injury after a visit with a specialist. Louie Varland is set to begin the season as the No. 5 starter as a result.