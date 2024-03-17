DeSclafani (elbow) threw 1.2 innings in a Triple-A spring training game Saturday with three strikeouts and two walks, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

DeSclafani hasn't appeared in a major league spring training game, but that could come in the next week. DeSclafani has made nice progress since feeling soreness in his right elbow at the beginning of the month, but it's not certain he'll be ready for Opening Day despite this progress. His primary competition for the fifth spot in the rotation, Louie Varland, has thrown 11 scoreless innings with an 11:1 K:BB this spring.