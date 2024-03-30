Twins manager Derek Falvey revealed Saturday that DeSclafani will be out for the season after undergoing flexor tendon surgery on his right elbow, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The silver lining is that DeSclafani did not undergo Tommy John surgery, but the right-hander will be sidelined for the season. DeSclafani experienced right elbow soreness at the beginning of March, and while he was able to throw some bullpen sessions and a minor-league game, he will ultimately not play in 2024. Louie Varland is now cemented as the Twins' fifth starting pitcher.