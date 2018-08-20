Adams signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The 32-year-old had been pitching for the the Sugar Land Skeeters of the independent Atlantic League. He's thrown 58.2 big-league innings in his career, struggling to a 6.29 ERA. He'll be assigned to Double-A Chattanooga.

