Twins' Austin Adams: Signs minor-league deal with Twins
Adams signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
The 32-year-old had been pitching for the the Sugar Land Skeeters of the independent Atlantic League. He's thrown 58.2 big-league innings in his career, struggling to a 6.29 ERA. He'll be assigned to Double-A Chattanooga.
