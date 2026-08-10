Twins' Austin Martin: Handling leadoff role Monday

Martin will start in left field and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Orioles.

Martin has now made seven of his last eight starts out of the leadoff spot, as the Twins continue to deploy him as their table setter versus left-handed starting pitchers. The 27-year-old has produced an impressive 124 wRC+ in 150 plate appearances versus lefties, but his struggles against right-handed pitching (.224/.303/.276 slash line, 67 wRC+ over 175 plate appearances) will hinder his efforts to break out of a short-side platoon role.