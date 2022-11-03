Martin is hitting .380 with a .971 OPS, a home run and 10 stolen bases in 19 games in the Arizona Fall League.

The fifth overall pick in 2020 by Toronto was the key return in the Jose Berrios trade and seen by many as one of the top hitting prospects in the majors when traded to the Twins in 2021. However, he took huge step back in 2022 as he hit just .235/.362/.304 at Double-A. His struggles may have been due to an injury, as he missed five weeks in July and August due to a torn UCL in his left (non-throwing elbow), MLB.com reports. However, he was struggling even before the injury, especially to produce power. He did have 34 stolen bases, which could make him a fantasy asset with even modest power. Martin does have strong on-base skills (12.3% BB%) and his AFL performance could prove his 2022 season was an aberration.