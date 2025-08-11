Martin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Martin had started in the final two games of the Twins' weekend series with the Royals but will head to the bench as Minnesota kicks off a three-game set in New York. With Byron Buxton (rib) making his return from the injured list Monday, Martin will no longer be in line for steady reps in center field, but he could factor into the mix for starts at either corner-outfield spot.