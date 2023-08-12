Martin went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Friday for Triple-A St. Paul. He's hitting .324 with an .848 OPS and nine stolen bases at Triple-A since July 14.

Martin didn't make his Triple-A debut until July 3 after missing the first three months of the season while recovering from a UCL sprain in his elbow. He's heating up at the plate after a slow start and is putting himself in contention for a September call-up.