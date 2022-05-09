Martin went 2-for-6 with a home run and stolen base in a doubleheader Sunday for Double-A Wichita. He's hitting .242 with a .713 OPS with 14 stolen bases. Martin was off to a slow start but is hitting .263 with an .865 OPS with a home run in May.

He's displaying his usual strong command of the strike zone with a 13.6% walk rate and 13.7% strikeout rate. His 13 steals are a bit of a surprise. He's been seen as an above-average runner (14-for-18 on stolen-base attempts in 93 games last season), but it may become a bigger part of his game.