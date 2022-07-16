Martin still lacks an official diagnosis for his wrist injury, but it's not thought to be a season-ending issue, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Martin suffered the injury, which was originally reported as an elbow issue, when diving for a ball back on July 1. He doesn't have a clear return date, but president of baseball operations Derek Falvey called it a medium-term issue Saturday. Prior to the injury, Martin had made plenty of contact and showed good control of the zone but hit for very little power. He walked 11.7 percent of the time while posting a 13.8 percent strikeout rate but homered just once in 63 games.