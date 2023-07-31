Martin (foot) returned to Triple-A St. Paul's lineup Friday and started in each of the team's last three games, going 5-for-12 with a home run, a stolen base, three runs and two RBI.

Martin was removed from St. Paul's game against Toledo last Tuesday due to a foot injury, but he needed just two days off to heal up before returning to action for the final three contests of the series. The 24-year-old has struggled to stay on the field thus far in 2023, as he didn't make his Triple-A debut until July 3 after missing the first three months of the season while recovering from a UCL sprain in his elbow. Over 19 games with St. Paul, Martin is slashing .217/.295/.304 with one home run and three stolen bases across 79 plate appearances.