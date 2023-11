The Twins selected Martin to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Martin was acquired from the Blue Jays in 2021 as part of the Jose Berrios trade. He missed a lot of time in 2023 due to a UCL sprain in his right elbow, but the defensively versatile 24-year-old put up a decent .791 OPS with six homers and 16 steals over 59 games for Triple-A St. Paul following his return to action in June.