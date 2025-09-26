Twins' Austin Martin: Out of Minnesota lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin is absent from the lineup for Friday's game in Philadelphia.
After making 15 straight starts, Martin will sit out for the second time over the last three contests. James Outman will handle left field and bat eighth for the Twins on Friday.
