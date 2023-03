Martin (elbow) was placed on the 7-day injured list to begin the season at Triple-A St. Paul.

Martin suffered a UCL sprain in his right elbow and it's not clear how long he'll be sidelined. Martin largely underwhelmed at Double-A Wichita last year but picked things up late in the season and ended up hitting .235 with two homers, 57 runs, 32 RBI and 34 stolen bases over 90 games.