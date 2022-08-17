Double-A Wichita reinstated Martin (wrist) from its 7-day injured list Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Martin sustained a wrist injury while diving for a ball at the beginning of July, but he recently appeared in two rehab games with the Twins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and went 2-for-8 with a double, three RBI, a run, a stolen base, two walks and a strikeout. The 23-year-old has a strong .371 on-base percentage at Wichita this year, but his .296 slugging percentage leaves something to be desired.