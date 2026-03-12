Martin went 0-for-3 in Thursday's win over Boston and is hitting just .231 (6-for-21) with three stolen bases this spring. Despite the lackluster spring, he's still seen as making the final roster and getting regular time as a platoon option in left field, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Martin is a right-handed batter in a left-handed heavy outfield, so he'll likely work on the short side of a platoon in left field to begin the season. Martin has also had some playing time at second base this spring, so he could get some time there as well in a limited bench role. Martin got regular duty the final two months last season and made the most of it by hitting .282 with a 113 wRC+. While he lacks power, he had 11 stolen bases in just 50 games in the majors last season.