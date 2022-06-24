Martin has gone just 10-for-48 (.208) with one extra-base hit (a double), two steals and a 5:14 BB:K over his last 16 games for Double-A Wichita. He's slashing .247/.371/.316 with one homer and 22 steals on the season.

The good news for Martin is that he's drawing walks at a solid clip and limiting his strikeouts while running surprisingly effectively. The bad news, of course, is that he's hitting the ball with precious little authority. Even while he's warmed up a bit lately, posting a five-game hitting streak, it's been all singles. Widely considered the best pure hitter in the 2020 draft class, Martin hasn't really lived up to that billing yet in the pros. Considering that he's a college bat who's now 23 years old, the clock is ticking for him to start performing up to expectations. If he doesn't turn things around this season, his prospect status will take a major hit.