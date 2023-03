Schulfer was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Twins on Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

2022 was a tale of two halves for Schulfer -- dominant in Double-A ball before being promoted to Triple-A St. Paul and recording a 5.23 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through 32.2 frames. Schulfer wasn't having a stellar spring either, so seeing him return to the minors isn't much of a surprise.