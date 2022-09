Ober (groin) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's start against the Guardians, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Ober was on the injured list since early June due to a groin strain, but he recently completed a three-game rehab assignment in which he allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 12 in 11.2 innings. The right-hander has made seven starts for the Twins this year and has posted a 4.01 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 33.2 innings.