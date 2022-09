Ober (groin) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday against the Guardians, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Ober has been sidelined by a strained groin since the start of June, but he's ready to rejoin Minnesota's rotation after a three-game rehab assignment. The 27-year-old has a 4.01 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB across 33.2 innings this year, and he could face some workload limitations in his first start back from the IL.