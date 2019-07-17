Twins' Bailey Ober: Active again at High-A

Ober (elbow) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in High-A Fort Myers' win over Bradenton on Sunday.

This was Ober's first appearance with Fort Myers in more than 11 weeks, after he was set back in late April by a right ulnar nerve sublation. He was literally spotless in his first four starts at the High-A level, throwing 24 scoreless frames to open the 2019 season. After allowing his first three earned runs of the campaign Sunday, Ober's ERA and WHIP now sit at 0.72 and 0.96, respectively, through seven outings (including two rehab appearances).