Ober did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over five innings against the Tigers. He struck out six.

Ober scattered five hits but issued three walks, which tied a season-high. The 28-year-old allowed two runs, which both came on Miguel Cabrera's 509th career home run in the second inning. After a stellar first half, Ober has struggled in his six starts since the All-Star break, posting a 5.52 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP despite an impressive 34:4 K:BB across 31 innings during that span. He is currently lined up to face the Brewers on the road early next week.