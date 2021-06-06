Ober allowed a run on five hits over four innings in Sunday's win over the Royals. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Sunday was Ober's first MLB appearance since he was tagged for four runs in as many innings on May 18. The only run to score on him came on a fourth-inning single by Andrew Benintendi. The 6-foot-9 rookie has shown some promise with Triple-A St. Paul this season, registering a 2.81 ERA with 21 strikeouts in four appearances. Ober may not get another turn in the rotation but could continue making spot starts as necessary.