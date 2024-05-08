Ober didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three hits and one walk over five innings against the Mariners. He struck out seven.

Although Ober wasn't credited with the win, he allowed three or fewer hits for the fifth time in his last six appearances. Both runs against him came in the second, when Mitch Haniger swatted a leadoff homer and Luis Urias scored from first on a Dylan Moore double. After a hideous eight-run, 1.1-inning start to kick off the regular season, Ober has been outstanding, with a 2.55 ERA and a 34:7 K:BB across 35.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to close out a two-start week Sunday at Toronto.